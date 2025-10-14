Amazon to Hire 250,000 Workers for US Holiday Season

Amazon has announced plans to hire 250,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season across its fulfillment and transportation networks in the U.S., matching the hiring numbers from the past two years. The move comes as the e-commerce giant prepares for a surge in holiday orders.

The announcement comes amid concerns that U.S. shoppers may be more cautious this season, given the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies on spending. Data firm Adobe Analytics recently projected that U.S. holiday online sales will grow at a slower pace than previous years, although e-commerce is still expected to outperform overall retail sales growth.

Despite the tariffs on Chinese imports, analysts say the effect on holiday sales will likely be limited, as most inventory is already in the U.S.

Amazon will hire full-time and part-time employees at $23 per hour with benefits, while seasonal workers will earn an average of $19 per hour. Last month, the company also announced investments exceeding $1 billion to increase pay and reduce healthcare costs for its U.S. fulfillment and transportation workforce.

Retailers have issued mixed forecasts for the holiday season: Target and Best Buy have maintained their annual outlooks, while Walmart and Macy’s have raised theirs, reflecting optimism amid a potentially cautious consumer climate.