Air India Nightmare: 200 Passengers Stuck in Plane Without AC, Deboarded After 2 Hours

Over 200 passengers on an Air India flight bound for Singapore were deplaned after being kept inside the aircraft for nearly two hours.

According to reports, passengers on flight AI2380, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Singapore, endured an uncomfortable wait due to a faulty air-conditioning system.

A video now circulating on social media shows passengers feeling suffocated in the closed cabin, fanning themselves with in-flight reading material. After nearly two hours, all passengers were escorted back to the terminal. The crew reportedly did not provide a clear reason for the deplaning.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was scheduled to depart Delhi airport at 11 pm on Wednesday but was delayed. Reports stated that both the air-conditioning and electrical systems were malfunctioning.

Following the incident, Air India has yet to issue a statement.

The aviation industry, specifically Air India, has come under severe scrutiny following the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad in June this year. The catastrophic plane crash claimed 260 lives.