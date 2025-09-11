Apple iPhone 16 Price Slashed by ₹13,500 After iPhone 17 Launch
Apple may have just unveiled the brand-new iPhone 17 series, but the iPhone 16 still has plenty of appeal—especially with its latest price drop. If you’ve been planning an upgrade or thinking of switching to Apple, this could be the perfect opportunity.
With the iPhone 17 starting at ₹82,900—a ₹3,000 hike over its predecessor—the iPhone 16 (128GB, Ultramarine), making it one of the most attractive Apple deals right now.
iPhone 16 Price Drop Details
- Launch Price: ₹79,900
- Current Price on Vijay Sales: ₹69,900 (Flat ₹10,000 off)
- Bank Offer: Additional ₹3,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions
- Effective Price: ₹66,400
- Exchange Bonus: Extra savings if you trade in your old smartphone
This aggressive price slash comes right before the Big Billion Days Sale, making it a limited-time bargain for those eyeing a premium Apple device.
iPhone 16 Key Specifications
- Processor: A18 Bionic chip
- Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (60Hz refresh rate)
- Camera: 48MP Fusion primary sensor + 12MP ultra-wide lens
- Special Feature: New Camera Control button for quick photography and video access
- Durability: Ceramic Shield glass for drop and scratch resistance
With powerful performance, a premium design, and now a tempting price cut, the iPhone 16 remains a compelling choice—even with the iPhone 17 stealing the spotlight.