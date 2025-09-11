Google Pixel 9 Price Drops to ₹34,999 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

Google’s flagship Pixel 9, which debuted in August last year with a launch price of ₹79,999, will soon be available at less than half its original cost during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

Flipkart has officially confirmed that the Pixel 9 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) will start at ₹34,999 during the sale. The final price may further reduce with bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options.

Pixel 9 Key Specifications

Processor: Tensor G4 SoC with Titan M2 security coprocessor

Tensor G4 SoC with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display: 6.3-inch screen

6.3-inch screen Cameras : Dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor, 10.5MP front camera

: Dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor, 10.5MP front camera Battery: 4,700mAh with 45W wired fast charging

4,700mAh with 45W wired fast charging Durability: IP68-rated dust and water resistance

IP68-rated dust and water resistance Colors in India: Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, Wintergreen

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

The sale kicks off on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members, while all users can shop from September 23. Apart from Google, brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola will also offer flagship smartphones at discounted prices, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Extra Benefits for Shoppers

Axis Bank & ICICI Bank credit card discounts

Extra savings for Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders

UPI-based offers & no-cost EMI options

Exchange discounts & Super Coins rewards

With its massive price drop, premium features, and strong security, the Google Pixel 9 is expected to be one of the most sought-after deals in this year’s Big Billion Days Sale.