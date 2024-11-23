24 Public Holidays for 2025 in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has declared 24 public holidays for the year 2025, under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These holidays are applicable to all state government offices, commercial and cooperative banks, state government undertakings, corporations, and boards.

Public Holidays in 2025

The other holidays for 2025 list three consecutive holidays, Pongal festival. This set of holidays begins on January 14 and goes up to Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal on 15 and 16 January. Other key holidays include Republic Day on January 26, Telugu New Year's Day on March 30, and Independence Day on August 15.

Weekend Holidays

It may be recalled that Bakrid and Krishna Jayanthi coinciding are on Saturdays in 2025, while Republic Day, Telugu New Year's Day, Muharram and so also Vijaya Dasami-Gandhi Jayanthi will coincide on October 2 of this year.

Other Important Dates

Other important dates to be remembered are:

March 30-31, April 1: Telugu New Year's Day, Ramzan, and the annual closing of accounts for commercial and cooperative banks

August 15-16: Independence Day and Krishna Jayanthi

2nd October: Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanthi

