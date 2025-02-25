‘National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards’ showcase India's contribution to global healthcare

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush has conferred the prestigious ‘National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards’ for the current year on three distinguished practitioners for their exceptional contributions to the field of traditional Indian medicine.

This year’s recipients are Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma, renowned Nadi Vaidya and author; Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal, a distinguished scholar of Dravyaguna Vigyana with six decades of service; and Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni, founder of the Vishwa Vyakhyanmala national conference.

Each recipient received a citation, a trophy featuring the Statue of lord Dhanwantari, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, according to the ministry.

The National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards represent India's commitment to advancing holistic healthcare while preserving traditional medical knowledge.

“The awards showcase India's immense contribution to global healthcare. These visionaries have demonstrated exceptional dedication in promoting Ayurveda worldwide, perfectly aligning with our mission to integrate traditional wisdom with modern healthcare systems,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush.

According to Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, through decades of research and innovation, these practitioners have modernised Ayurveda practices while maintaining their authentic essence.

“Their work exemplifies how traditional knowledge can be adapted to address contemporary health challenges,” he noted.

Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma, renowned for his mastery as a Nadi Vaidya, has also distinguished himself as an insightful author.

Equally inspiring is the journey of Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal from Uttar Pradesh, a visionary in Dravyaguna Vigyana. With over six decades of unwavering dedication, his prolific writings and stellar administration have inspired many.

Adding to this league of legends is Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni, whose contributions span more than four decades. The founder of the Vishwa Vyakhyanmala national conference and Vishwa Ayurveda Prabodhini, he has built platforms that have transformed Ayurveda education.

Over the years, the awards have evolved into a symbol of national pride, celebrating those who have pushed the boundaries of Ayurveda from local roots to global reach.

By honouring individuals who have excelled in research, practice, and the propagation of Ayurveda, the awards inspire new generations to embrace holistic health practices that promise a healthier and happier society, said the ministry.

