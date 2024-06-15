Narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara, three arrested

Srinagar, June 15 (IANS) A narco-terror module was busted in the border district of Kupwara in J&K, said officials on Saturday, adding that three persons have been arrested.

A police statement said that the narco-terror module was busted in Karnah town of the district jointly by police and the Army, and three persons were arrested with 500 grams of heroin.

“The intelligence input said that a person was trying to buy heroin in Karnah border town and subsequently a trap was laid which resulted in the arrest of two persons and recovery of the narcotic heroin drug," said officials.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Late Mohd Shafi Sheikh of Khawarpara Karnah and Tariq Ahmad Malik, son of Ahmad Malik of Baghballa.

The officials said that questioning of the arrested persons led to the recovery of three pistols from a man, named Parvez Ahmed Pathan of Sadhpura.

"Parvez was arrested in a joint raid by the police and the Army. Three pistols, 76 pistol rounds, six pistol magazines and 5 kg suspected explosives were recovered from his possession. In this connection, an FIR has been registered and further investigation is going on,” the statement mentioned.

