Nandita Das recalls working with Aamir in '1947 Earth' on his 60th birthday

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) As Aamir Khan turned 60 today on March 14, 2025, his '1947: Earth' co-star Nandita Das penned a lovely birthday wish for him on Instagram.

Nandita wrote, "Adding my voice to all those who are today wishing Aamir Khan a very happy 60th B’day."

Recalling her first meet with Mr Perfectionist, she shared, "I first met Aamir in 1997/8 for Earth (in India it was called 1947 Earth…we like to spell out things!) I think it is one of his finest performances. Even though he betrays me in the film (spoiler!), we really got along and our friendship continued."

She added a pic from '1947: Earth' in the post.

Nandita further disclosed that Aamir was also keen for her to be a part of his 1999 romantic entertainer, "Mann".

She revealed, "Soon after, he was keen for me to do the film, Mann. I am sure the director, Inder Kumar, and producer Ashok Thakeria were unhappy with the choice! This dark girl who had done films like Fire and Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa for this big commercial film. No way! But who could say no to Aamir! I too was not keen at all as films wasn’t something that I was serious about. But as Aamir was, a photoshoot was organised where I was made to look fairer than him! After that, I was sure I didn’t want to do the film! Even when I meet them all today, we laugh about it! I am sure when they see this photo, it will bring a smile to their face. But Aamir, thanks for your trust in me."

She shared a picture of the photoshoot on her IG.

Nandita added, "We have met here and there since. And at 60 Aamir remains a grounded man full of wonder and dreams. May all your dreams come true, and may you always dream wisely! Hope you had a great day!"

Her last pic of the post was a recent picture of her and Aamir.

