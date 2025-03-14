Eight arrested in Telangana for Myanmar cybercrime scam

Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested eight accused involved in trafficking 24 individuals from Telangana into Myanmar's notorious cybercrime hubs, a senior official said on Friday.

Following the rescue of 540 Indians, including 24 individuals belonging to Telanagana, from cyber scam compounds in Myanmar and their repatriation to India, TGSCB took up an investigation.

TGSCB director Shikha Goel said they launched a thorough investigation, leading to the registration of 9 cases from 10 victims at different Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPS) across Telangana.

During the crackdown, the TGCSB identified 15 agents and mediators involved in the scam.

“Eight of them have been arrested. Remaining are absconding and 5 are abroad. Efforts are underway to track and take necessary action against them,” she said.

The eight accused are Allepu Venkatesh of Jagtial, Challa Mahesh of Jagtial, Mohammed Jalal, Bomma Vasanth Kumar, Dasari Eknath Goud, H. Basheer Ahmed, Gajula Abhishek, all residents of Hyderabad, and Katanguri Sai Kiran of Vemulawada.

The Central government has successfully facilitated the rescue and repatriation of 540 Indian nationals who were trapped in cyber scam compounds in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

These individuals were released and brought back to Delhi in two batches - 283 in the first batch and 257 in the second batch - on March 10 and 11.

Among the rescued Indians, 24 belonged to Telangana.

Fourteen of them arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi on March while the remaining 10 reached Hyderabad on March 12.

The Cyber Security Bureau has appealed to people to exercise extreme caution while accepting overseas job offers, especially those promising high salaries with minimal qualifications.

It said before traveling abroad for employment, citizens should ensure that the job offer is verified through official channels like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via https://emigrate.gov.in.

They should also obtain a written agreement from the foreign employer before travel.

Any unusual job descriptions or vague offers should be thoroughly scrutinised.

