Spreading colours of development in people's lives: Maha Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that the MahaYuti government in the state is spreading the colours of joy in people's lives through developmental works and public welfare schemes.

Wishing the people of Maharashtra a happy Holi, he expressed his hope that happiness and prosperity would flourish in their lives.

At his residence in Thane, Deputy CM Shinde celebrated Holi with his family using natural colours.

He urged everyone to celebrate Holi in an environmentally friendly manner by using natural colours and avoiding harmful chemicals.

Speaking to the media, he emphasised the responsibility of preserving environmental balance and expressed his wish for a prosperous Maharashtra while celebrating Holika Dahan on Thursday evening.

Highlighting Maharashtra's rich tradition of festivals, he extended his best wishes to the people and said that the state government is committed to bringing prosperity into their lives.

He also invited opposition leaders to participate in the government's developmental initiatives and be a part of this progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde personally greeted and applied colours to all visitors, including employees working at his residence and police officers deployed for security.

Following tradition, he visited the Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka and paid tribute to late Shiv Sena leader Dharmaveer Anand Dighe by applying colours to his portrait.

He also celebrated Holi with numerous Shiv Sainiks and citizens gathered at the ashram.

On this occasion, he also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being honoured with the highest civilian award by the Mauritius government, saying that this recognition enhances India's global reputation and is a matter of pride for all Indians.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare, Meghana Sakore-Bordikar, celebrated Holi in Banjara colours.

At the request of the Banjara women, she donned traditional attire and joined in the joyous dance. The festival was marked by traditional Lenggi songs, dances, and a lively atmosphere of colours.

On this occasion, the Minister conveyed a message of positive social change and unity.

Citizens participated in large numbers, making this cultural event even more vibrant and memorable.

The Banjara community in Adgaon Tanda, Jintur Taluka from Parbhani district, celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm, following their traditional customs.

Women, dressed in their traditional attire, performed mesmerising dances, adding vibrant colours to the festivities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.