Nandish Sandhu: The real answers often lie in the grey

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Nandish Sandhu, who will be seen playing Professor Dhar in the series “Ziddi Girls”, says he strongly believes in the philosophy that the “real answers often lie in the grey.”

In “Ziddi Girls”, Nandish plays Professor Dhar, a mentor who doesn’t impose his ideologies but rather encourages students to think for themselves. He believes in the power of stories, discussions, and reflections rather than spoon-feeding answers. His bond with the students isn’t about hierarchy but mutual respect and understanding.

Speaking about the role, Nandish shares that, “There are several aspects of Professor Dhar that I deeply resonate with, some even more than others.”

He admired the most about his character that Professor Dhar “never imposes his opinions” on his students.

“He’s not the kind of professor who spoon feeds answers instead, he presents a situation or narrates a story, allowing his students to arrive at their own conclusions. He sparks thought, gives you something to reflect on, and trusts you to process it in your own time,” he said.

The actor added: “Like the wise say, life isn’t just black and white, the real answers often lie in the grey. That’s a philosophy I strongly believe in, and so does Professor Dhar.”

Nandish made his acting debut in the television show Kasturi, where he played Raunak. In 2009, His first major breakthrough and official debut occurred in TV with the role of Veer Singh Bundela opposite Tina Dutta in Uttaran.

In 2012, the actor starred in Phir Subah Hogi, two years later he was seen in Beintehaa.

In 2015, he participated in stunt-action show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and reached the semifinals. He married his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai in 2012 in Dholpur. In 2014, they announced their separation and they got divorced in 2015.

In 2019, Sandhu was cast alongside Hrithik Roshan in the biopic movie Super 30 he played the role of Pranav Kumar, a brother of Anand Kumar. He also starred in the 2019 movie Family of Thakurganj which was directed by Manoj Jha and written by Dilip Shukla.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.