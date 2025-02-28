HCU Under Construction Building Collapses, Workers Injured

University of Hyderabad witnessed a shocking incident on Thursday evening, February 27, when the under-construction portico of a new administrative building near the North Gate collapsed. The incident trapped several workers and created panic on campus. A few workers sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Citizen Hospital for medical treatment. The collapse occurred while the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was conducting construction work at the site. The university spokesperson confirmed that rescue operations were quickly initiated following the accident.

UoH Student Union President, Umesh Ambedkar, described the situation as chaotic. “We had just wrapped up a protest demanding Telangana EPass when we heard about the partial collapse of the administrative building. We rushed to the scene, and by then, two workers had already been rescued by university staff,” he explained. According to Ambedkar, four workers were present at the site during the incident, and the supervisor and remaining workers confirmed that no one else was trapped.

The Student Union is now demanding that the university cover all medical expenses for the injured workers and provide full compensation to those affected by the collapse. Ambedkar further stated that the university administration must halt all ongoing construction work until a thorough safety review is conducted to prevent future accidents. The union has also called for the resignation of the registrar, holding the administration accountable for the safety lapses on campus. The incident has sparked serious concerns regarding safety protocols in construction projects at the university.