UP: Namaz timings moved to 2:30 p.m. in Bareilly, after Sambhal

Bareilly, March 13 (IANS) Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said on Thursday that in line with the advisory for Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, all mosques in the city have been told to hold Jummah Namaz at 2:30 p.m. instead of the usual 12 noon.

Speaking to the media, Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said that the decision to defer the namaz timings from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the day witnessing a rare co-incidence of Holi and Ramzan Jummah, was taken after holding consultations with various Muslim clerics and imams.

He added that a decision was taken to this effect to ensure communal harmony and bonhomie even as two communities celebrate their respective festivals and also stymie any attempts by the miscreants to stir trouble during the celebrations.

He also expressed optimism that both Holi and Jummah Namaz will be celebrated in a peaceful and happy atmosphere.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid announced that Friday prayers on March 14 have been shifted to 2:30 p.m. due to Holi celebrations.

The announcement was made by Jama Masjid President Zafar Ali.

The Barelvi cleric further also made an appeal to the Muslim community to avoid unnecessary 'outings' during Holi celebrations and also advised them to exercise caution when stepping out for essential tasks.

Speaking on the issue of holding namaz inside the houses, he said that such arrangements wouldn't befit the Islamic traditions.

"Holding prayers inside the house is not permitted in Islam, particularly during Jummah. It is essential that Muslims maintain their presence in the mosque while offering Jummah prayers," he added.

He also urged the community to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan with patience and discipline, suggesting that all festivals should be celebrated with harmony and mutual respect.

