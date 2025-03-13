Posani breaks down in court, says he may die if denied bail

While hearing a petition for a lunch motion filed by actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali, seeking the quashing of a case registered against him by the Bapatla Police, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the police on Thursday to issue a notice under BNS Section 35(3).

On Wednesday night, CID (Crime Investigation Department) Police presented Posani before the Excise Court judge at the judge’s residence in Guntur. When asked about his health, Posani expressed that he would end his life if he was not granted bail.

Emphasizing that he had done nothing wrong, Posani claimed that false cases had been fabricated against him for speaking the truth. Swearing on his mother and children, he reiterated that he did not understand what crime he was being accused of and pleaded for bail.

Stating that he was unable to sit for long periods due to his age, he mentioned that the police had been transferring him from one place to another. “I must have already travelled a few hundred miles, and I don’t even understand why. If this continues, I won’t survive much longer,” he added.

Posani alleged that IT Minister Nara Lokesh was harassing him for refusing to join the TDP and for criticizing the bias in the presentation of the Nandi Awards. Asserting that he was telling the truth, he said he was willing to undergo a Narco analysis test.

It is worth noting that Posani had served as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television, & Theatre Development Corporation under the YSRCP government.

Posani fears threat to life from TDP govt: Ambati

Earlier, YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu met Posani in the Guntur Jail. Ambati told the media that the actor feared a threat to his life from the TDP-led NDA government.

Ambati pointed out that 17 cases had been filed against Posani and accused the coalition government of engaging in vendetta politics. He also stated that since Posani was likely to be granted bail in all the cases, the CID issued a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant and produced him before the judge in Guntur.

Ambati criticized the police for filing a case under Section 111, stating it did not apply to Posani. He noted that even the magistrate had rejected the imposition of Section 111. Furthermore, Ambati condemned the police for booking a case against Posani for comments he made long ago.

A local court in Guntur sent Posani to 14-day judicial custody, which will last until March 26. The actor has been charged with making derogatory remarks against Chandrababu Naidu. Telugu Yuvatha leader Bandaru Vamsi Krishna filed a complaint with the CID on October 9 last year, accusing Posani of deliberately insulting and criticizing Chandrababu with malicious intent. CID police presented Posani, who was already in custody at Kurnool jail, before the judge at his residence in Guntur.