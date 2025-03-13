Netflix’s Biggest Hits This Week: Running Point, WWE RAW & More

Netflix’s hit series Running Point continues its dominant run, securing a second season renewal while still holding the top spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 list. The show’s grip on the rankings has been near-unshakable—except for a few notable occasions.

One such occasion happened once again this Tuesday when WWE Monday Night RAW took the #1 position. With WrestleMania season in full swing and the fallout from Elimination Chamber still fresh, the wrestling juggernaut has never been more popular on Netflix. While there have been weeks when RAW didn’t claim the top spot immediately after airing, it now appears to be a lock given the current storylines. This week’s episode featured a thrilling showdown between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, with Reigns making a surprise appearance and bulldozing his opponents. The clip of the episode’s dramatic ending has been circulating widely online.

Despite RAW’s temporary takeover, Running Point is expected to reclaim its #1 ranking soon. With no major scripted releases on the horizon, the biggest challenge to its reign could come from a viral true crime series, a genre known for making unexpected surges on the platform.

Netflix’s Top 10 Rundown

Coming in at #3 is Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, which continues its sprawling 16-episode season with fresh installments. Love is Blind holds the #4 position, driven by the buzz surrounding its ongoing wedding season. A particularly viral moment involves a woman rejecting her fiancé at the altar due to his anti-vaxxer stance—though reports suggest she may have reconsidered later.

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro’s political thriller Zero Day is starting to decline in rankings after a strong debut. Since it’s a miniseries, there are no plans for a second season. On the international front, Medusa, a Colombian telenovela, has entered the Top 10 despite mixed reviews. At the bottom of the list is Formula 1: Drive to Survive at #10. Although this season had no shortage of drama, its drop in rankings raises questions about whether Netflix will continue the series in the long run.

A Disastrous Week for Netflix’s Biggest Movie Release

The most significant Netflix release this week isn’t a show but rather The Electric State, the Russo Brothers’ ambitious sci-fi epic starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. However, the film has been met with overwhelmingly negative reviews, sitting at a dismal 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. Given its massive budget, the critical reception has sparked debate over Netflix’s decision-making and whether the Avengers: Endgame directors still have the magic touch.

As the streaming giant navigates these developments, all eyes will be on whether Running Point reclaims its throne—or if another unexpected contender will shake up the rankings next.