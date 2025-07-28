Naidu meets Singapore minister, discusses green energy, data centre development

Amaravati, July 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on the second day of his visit to Singapore, met Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, Dr Tan See Leng, and discussed collaboration in sectors such as green energy, data centres, logistics, and housing.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s major initiatives in green energy and sought greater cooperation from Singaporean firms in projects related to green hydrogen, transmission corridors, and port development.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Naidu emphasised the need for Singapore’s participation in establishing data centres and elaborated on the state’s rapid expansion of its port infrastructure.

Recognising Singapore’s global strength in logistics, he called for its support in implementing best practices in the ports and logistics sectors in Andhra Pradesh. He also underscored the importance of Singapore’s involvement in human resources, science and technology, and trade collaboration.

Addressing concerns faced by Singaporean companies during the previous administration, the Chief Minister assured Minister Tan that measures are being taken to resolve those issues and that his visit reflects a commitment to transparency and rectification. He remarked that his government is investment-friendly and deeply values its relationship with Singapore.

Recollecting past initiatives, CM Naidu cited the development of Singapore Township in Hyderabad during his earlier tenure as a symbol of admiration for Singapore’s planning and efficiency. He also noted that Hyderabad once adopted nighttime street-cleaning inspired by practices observed in Singapore.

To further the partnership, the Chief Minister extended a formal invitation to Minister Tan to attend the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for November in Visakhapatnam.

In response, Minister Tan expressed Singapore’s keen interest in working with Andhra Pradesh in the fields of housing and subsea cables. He affirmed that both sides could jointly pursue initiatives in these areas. The Minister also mentioned Singapore’s ongoing collaboration with the World Bank on green energy and housing-related programmes.

Recalling his previous visit to Hyderabad and his earlier meeting with CM Naidu, Minister Tan expressed optimism about deepening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana, and T.G. Bharat, along with senior officials from the state government.

