Nagpur: IndiGo pilot scheduled to flew to Pune falls unconscious at boarding gate, dies

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) An IndiGo pilot scheduled for a flight from Nagpur to Pune lost consciousness and collapsed at the boarding gate on Thursday, said the airline official, adding that unfortunately, he was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” said the IndiGo spokesperson.

This is the third instance of pilots experiencing sudden fatalities this week, with two of the individuals being Indian pilots.

On Wednesday, a seasoned pilot from Qatar Airways, who was a passenger on a flight from Delhi to Doha, fell seriously ill during the journey and passed away. In response to the medical crisis, the flight QR 579 was rerouted to Dubai.

Notably, this pilot had previously been associated with Alliance Air and SpiceJet.

