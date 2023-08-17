Para Powerlifting Worlds: India's Parmjeet aims to change colour of his historic medal in Dubai

Dubai, Aug 17 (IANS) India's top powerlifter Parmjeet Kumar is confident of improving on the bronze medal he won in 2021, in the upcoming Para Powerlifting World Championships scheduled here.

Parmjeet had his breakthrough moment in 2018 when he ended an 11-year wait at the Asian Para Games -- with a bronze medal, his first international medal.

Before his success at the Worlds, Parmjeet had bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Games in 2018 with a historic medal for India. Three years later, he claimed the bronze in men’s up to 49kg at the Tbilisi 2021 Para Powerlifting World Championships.

Now, with less than a week to go for the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting World Championships, the memories of his historic Worlds medal have revived.

The medal was 'huge' for para-powerlifting in India, which is rapidly growing in Paralympic sport – the first-ever medal in a World Para Powerlifting Championships. For Parmjeet personally, it was a dream come true moment.

“That medal was a big inspiration for many upcoming Para-athletes in India,” Parmjeet was quoted as saying by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in a release on Thursday.

“I was already an Asian Para Games medallist, but people back home only got to know me after the World Championship bronze. The medal brought me recognition, fame, and cash prizes. I became a role model for many newcomers, who came to me and asked for my guidance."

What makes Parmjeet proud is that many youngsters have followed in his footsteps and are ready to represent India in major competitions.

One among them is Seema Rani who will be competing in women’s up to 55kg at the upcoming Dubai 2023 Worlds. "I am happy and proud that I could inspire someone to take up Para sport and play a role in shaping her career. I wish her all the very best,” he said.

With India’s only Paralympic medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu as his long-time coach, Pamjeet is confident that he can upgrade his medal colour this time in Dubai.

The Indian powerlifting star would also be competing at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games and hopes that a strong performance at the Worlds will kick off the momentum.

“I want to change the colour of the medal in Dubai,” stated the Punjab-based powerlifter, who has been training at the Sports Authority of India, Gandhinagar for several years now.

“Dubai has always been nice to me. Last year at the Fazza 2022 World Cup, I claimed a silver and I am looking forward to another exciting championship this year,” said Parmjeet who will be up against the likes of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold and silver medallist Omar Qarada and Le van Cong in the men’s up to 49 kg category.

“The competition is going to be tough with everyone ready to give their best. A lot will depend on the atmosphere and how your body feels on that day. But I am ready to fight for the gold medal,” the 31-year-old added while picking out Jordanian Paralympic champion Qarada as the favourite for the title.

In Dubai, Parmjeet will lead a 20-member India team that also includes seasoned Farman Basha, the 2010 Asian Para Games silver medallist.

The Dubai 2023 Worlds will be contested by 555 powerlifters from over 80 countries.

