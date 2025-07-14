Nagaland displays its rich culture at ‘Bharat Utsav’ in Moscow; CM Rio hails India-Russia ties

Kohima, July 14 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described his state as “a land of breathtaking beauty and profound cultural richness" while addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Bharat Utsav 2025’ at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow.

The Chief Minister stated that the festival's grand success has brought India and Russia closer, showcasing the “magic of Indian culture, music, dance, yoga, and cuisine".

The event featured special highlights from Nagaland and Gujarat, with vibrant cultural performances and exhibitions.

Highlighting the enduring and strategic partnership between India and Russia, CM Rio invited the people of Russia to visit Nagaland, experience its deep-rooted indigenous traditions, and witness the creativity of its artisans through its arts, crafts, and textiles.

“Nagaland is a treasure trove of heritage and diversity,” he said.

The Nagaland Chief Minister also praised the Indian Embassy in Moscow, led by Ambassador, Vinay Kumar, for organising the festival in an exemplary manner and acknowledged the support of the Moscow City government.

He extended a personal invitation to the Moscow government to attend Nagaland’s famous ‘Hornbill Festival’.

An official in Kohima said that Nagaland was featured prominently throughout Bharat Utsav 2025.

The Department of Tourism, under the leadership of Minister TemjenImna Along, promoted the state as a premier tourist destination through the Incredible India campaign.

The delegation, which included the Tourism Director, conducted multimedia presentations, distributed literature, and held interactions to boost interest in travel to Nagaland.

Additionally, the Department of Industries and Commerce, led by Advisor, Hekani Jakhalu, showcased “Made in Nagaland” products at the dedicated Nagaland Pavilion.

The exhibit featured traditional textiles, handicrafts, agricultural products, Nagaland Coffee and handloom products, attracting significant interest.

The cultural segment of the closing ceremony featured performances by artists from Gujarat and Nagaland, the official said.

The 25-member Nagaland delegation, curated by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TAFMA) under Chairman, Theja Meru, enthralled audiences with folk music, traditional dances, fusion music, and a stirring rendition of a popular Russian song, receiving widespread appreciation.

Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Vinay Kumar, the Special Guest of the evening, lauded the enthusiastic response from the people of Moscow and acknowledged the efforts of all participating states.

He made special mention of Nagaland’s captivating performances and participation, which he said reflected the rich and diverse fabric of India. Vinay Kumar emphasised that Bharat Utsav 2025 reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between India and Russia and expressed confidence that the event would further strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people connections.

In his itinerary, the Chief Minister met various representatives of the Indian community and diaspora, interacted with business representatives and addressed a joint press conference along with the Indian Ambassador.

Rio also participated in an exclusive interview and discussion with a leading Russian media outlet.

