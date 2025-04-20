N Chandrababu Naidu turns 75; TDP leaders hold grand celebrations

Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party's national president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned 75 on Sunday.

His birthday was celebrated lavishly by the party cadres across the State.

TDP leaders, workers and CM Naidu's supporters participated in the celebrations held at various places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They also visited temples to pray for their leader's health and long life.

The party leaders cut a 75-kg cake at TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri to celebrate CM Naidu's birthday. TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Minister Atchen Naidu and several senior leaders were present.

The leaders and workers also went around a photo exhibition organised at the party headquarters with the theme "visionary leader".

TDP cadres on the Alipiri pathway to Tirumala temple broke a large number of coconuts and offered prayers for CM Naidu's long life and good health.

CM Naidu's birthday celebrations were also organised at the TDP office, NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad. Former Andhra Pradesh minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nandamuri Suhasini and other leaders participated in the celebrations.

CM Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, posted a message on social media to greet him.

"You light up my world with your endless passion for our Andhra Pradesh family. Every day, your strength and vision push me to be better, and I'm so proud to stand by you. I'll always be here, cheering you on, with all my love," wrote Bhuvaneswari, who is Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Heritage Foods Limited, a family company.

CM Naidu's son and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also greeted him. Lokesh called CM Naidu his inspiration.

Lokesh's wife, Brahmani, also conveyed her best wishes. "You've been our guiding light and strongest guardian, leading not just the state, but also our family with wisdom, strength, and vision. Devaansh looks up to you as his greatest inspiration and pathfinder. May you continue to inspire us for many more years to come!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed his warm greetings to CM Naidu.

"May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life and to guide you to lead the State of Andhra Pradesh on the path of development and prosperity with your vision and dynamic leadership," the governor posted on 'X'.

