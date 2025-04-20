BHEL records 19 pc growth in revenue at Rs 27,350 crore in 2024-25

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Public sector engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 27,350 crore for the financial year 2024-25, according to a company statement issued on Sunday.

The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to Rs 92,534 crore. BHEL's total order book at the end of FY 2024-25 has now gone up to Rs 195,922 crore.

BHEL has maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crore in the power sector.

It has 39 boilers in its order book so far.

Of them, Adani Power stands first in placing the maximum number of boilers with an installed capacity of 800 MW producing thermal power plants. The private company has placed orders for 14 boilers, followed by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) with 11 boilers. State-owned companies from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra have also placed orders for boilers. The number of boiler orders placed by Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) stands at three and four, respectively. Of the 39 boilers, 31 were for 800 MW each and eight were for 660 MW each.

BHEL recently received the LOI for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package of two 660 megawatt 'Supercritical' thermal power plants at Hasdeo Thermal Power Station, which is located in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The contract would include the supply of supercritical equipment, including boiler, turbine, generator and other associated auxiliaries, along with the erection of civil works.

Its industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs 11,185 crore, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, the statement said.

BHEL has commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of thermal power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency, according to the statement.

With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY 2025-26 with strong momentum, it stated.

The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value, the statement added.

