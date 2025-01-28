My son tortured to death by his wife, says mother of K'taka man

Hubballi, Jan 28 (IANS) The mother of a man, who died by suicide alleging harassment by his wife, claimed on Tuesday that her son, a naive and kind-hearted individual, was "tortured to death" by his spouse.

Speaking to the media, Rebecamma, the mother of deceased Peter Gollapalli, who allegedly hanged himself at his residence, said his wife never respected him and was cheating on her son.

Rebecamma said that her daughter-in-law's behaviour was not good.

Citing an instance, Rebecamma shared that her son and daughter-in-law left for a trip to Goa but she returned from the midway, claiming that she was unwell.

Rebecamma claimed that her daughter-in-law was having an extra-marital affair.

She said that her daughter-in-law was a teacher but returned late at night and always insisted on staying at her parents' house.

She also shared that when her son questioned his wife about the man she frequently met, the latter denied it and said that it was her personal life and he had no right to interfere.

Following frequent arguments and disputes, she moved out of the house and filed for divorce, police said.

Peter reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday at Hubballi in Karnataka. The victim ended his life on the same day his divorce petition was scheduled for a hearing in court.

As per Peter's wishes, his coffin box had in writing that he died because he was unable to bear the harassment by his wife, his family said.

Peter reportedly left a suicide note alleging that he took the extreme step due to "torture by his wife".

According to the police, Peter, a resident of Chamundeshwarinagar, stated in his note: "Daddy, I am sorry. Pinky (my wife) is killing me. She wants my death."

Peter's family further alleged that his wife demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a husband set himself on fire in front of his wife's residence in the Nagarbhavi locality of Bengaluru last Thursday after he was unable to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition.

Earlier, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash had committed suicide over alleged torture and demand of Rs 3 crore by his wife Nikita Singhania for a divorce settlement.

Amid public outrage and furore over the sensational suicide case of Atul Subhash, another case of suicide involving a police officer, allegedly due to similar reasons of torture by his wife and her family, was reported from Bengaluru on December 14, 2024.

