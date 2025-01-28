Gujarat man held in 'digital custody' for 13 hours, duped of Rs 13 lakh

Jamnagar, Jan 28 (IANS) A man in Gujarat's Jamnagar was digitally arrested for 13 hours by cybercriminals and duped of Rs 13 lakh.

The man was identified as Mehul Ramakantbhai Panji who was tricked into the plot by a gang impersonating officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Mumbai Crime Branch.

The details reveal that Mehul was held under "digital arrest" for 13 consecutive hours. The cybercriminals coerced him by linking him to a fabricated drug-related NDPS case, threatening life imprisonment unless he paid the demanded amount.

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant against such schemes, cybercriminals continue to exploit unsuspecting victims.

Local police have initiated an investigation into this cybercrime, reiterating their advisory to the public: the police or any official agency never digitally arrest anyone.

“Citizens are urged to report any suspicious calls or messages to the authorities immediately to prevent further victimization.” officials shared.

Further investigation is underway.

Digital arrest is a sophisticated cybercrime where criminals exploit social media and online platforms to steal sensitive information. They then threaten victims with dire consequences, such as exposing personal photos or data, to extort money. Often posing as fake IPS or CBI officers, these online gangs target high-profile individuals, exploiting fear and urgency to manipulate them.

Gujarat reported 55 cases of digital arrest fraud between January and October 2024, resulting in financial losses totalling approximately Rs 13 crore.

Nationally, the first quarter of 2024 saw Indians losing about Rs 120.3 crore to digital arrest frauds, with 7.4 lakh complaints registered between January and April. In Ahmedabad, a notable case involved a doctor who was defrauded of nearly Rs 4 crore by individuals posing as law enforcement officials. Similarly, a 72-year-old resident of Vadodara lost approximately Rs 1.59 crore in a digital arrest scam.

In response, the government has taken several measures to combat these scams. As of November 15, 2024, more than 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh IMEIs have been blocked to curb fraudulent activities. Additionally, a system has been implemented to identify and block international spoofed calls that mimic Indian numbers, a tactic commonly used in digital arrest scams.

