My mother was original architect of Women’s Reservation Bill, says Veena Verma’s son

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Soon after the Women's Reservation Bill was tabled by Law Minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha, arms dealer Abhishek Verma recalled the contribution of his mother and former Rajya Sabha MP Veena Verma who first brought the Bill as a Private Member's Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 1993 and was subsequently adopted by the government and passed after several debates.

He also said that he was proud of his mother for her unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and she is a true pioneer, and her legacy will live on in the Women's Reservation Bill.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Abhishek Verma said, "My mother, Veena Verma, was a visionary leader who fought tirelessly for the rights of women in India. She was the original architect of the historic Women's Reservation Bill, which has been cleared by the #Cabinet and is on the verge of becoming law of the land."

He said that the Women's Reservation Bill is a landmark piece of legislation that will reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

He said that this will give women a much-needed voice in our democracy and help to ensure that their perspectives are represented at all levels of government.

"My mother introduced the Women's Reservation Bill as a Private Member's Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 1993. It was subsequently adopted by the government and passed after several debates. However, the bill remained dormant for many years until it was finally revived by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government," he said.

"I am so proud of my mother for her unwavering commitment to women's empowerment. She is a true pioneer, and her legacy will live on in the Women's Reservation Bill. This bill is a testament to her hard work and dedication, and it will make a real difference in the lives of women across India. Today my mother who is 83 years old, sends her best wishes and greetings to the women of the country and also to the Prime Minister Modi for this historic decision," he said.

He said that the Women's Reservation Bill is a historic victory for women's rights. "It will give women a platform to raise their voices and advocate for their needs. It will also inspire a new generation of women leaders," he said.

He also attached the pages from the documents from Parliament library mentioning the role of Veena Verma for bringing the private member Bill for Women's Reservation.

Veena Verma is a former Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh as Congress candidate.

She was elected to the Rajya Sabha for three consecutive six year terms, from 1986 to 2000.

