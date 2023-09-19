Inter-state drug trafficker held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an inter-state drug trafficker and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

The drug trafficker was identified as Juned Khan alias Juber, (31), a resident of Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to police, a tip-off was received that a drug supplier Juned Khan would arrive at the Ghazipur Shamshan Ghat, Delhi, in his vehicle with a huge consignment of heroin to deliver to someone.

“A trap was set at the location and Juned Khan was apprehended. Over 1.5 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During interrogation, Juned Khan disclosed that in 2016 he came in contact with a person named Ishrat, who resides in Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh. Ishrat told him about the illegal heroin business.

“Finding it to be a lucrative venture, both Juned Khan and Ishrat got involved in the drug trade. They began supplying heroin in various areas of Bareilly.

“Meanwhile, Juned Khan got in touch with two other individuals, both residents of Manipur, who were also involved in heroin distribution in Bareilly after sourcing it from Manipur,” said the Special CP.

“Under Ishrat's instructions, Juned Khan travelled to Delhi to deliver the seized contraband in his vehicle but was arrested by us in a quick operation,” he added.

