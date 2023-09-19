Mukhi re-nominated to FIBA Appeals Commission

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (IANS) Chandigarh-based Chander Mukhi Sharma, former Secretary General of the Basketball Federation of India, on Tuesday was re-nominated to the FIBA Appeals Commission, a high-power body that sits in judgment of all legal matters concerning the governance of sport of basketball in the world, including if required the decisions taken by FIBA (International Basketball Federation).

Sharma, who is the current serving Secretary General of the South Asia Basketball Association, became the first Indian to be nominated to the panel for 2019-23.

In a communication addressed to Sharma while confirming the denomination, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said: “This appointment reflects your (Sharma) legal skills, experience and your commitment to basketball.”

Reacting to his re-nomination, Sharma said: “This appointment is a tribute to the entire legal fraternity in India, especially those of us who strive hard to uphold the ideals of good, clean and transparent governance in sport in order to serve the overall growth of society.”

“I thank FIBA and its central board, especially FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Asia President K. Govindaraj and FIBA Asia Executive Director Hagop Khajirian for the faith reposed in me,” he added.

