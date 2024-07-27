Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Days after the Supreme Court stayed the order for the display of the owners’ name at eateries and food outlets in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan said that the real impact of this order would be realised only when dhaba owners, especially the Muslim-owned ones, start displaying their names without any ‘apprehension or fear’.

He also called upon the Muslim community to flaunt their religious identity and also their Indian-ness.

Speaking to IANS, Tauqeer Raza, the chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), said the Supreme Court set the right precedent by staying the ‘discriminatory’ directives of the state government. He said this will not just bury the ‘damaging tactics’ of the government but will also restore the harmony and brotherhood between communities.

“Supreme Court put a ban on that order. It depends on our perspective, whether we see things negatively or positively. We need to see which decision can harm the country, society and which decision can give us benefits. I felt that the decision was made to harm Muslims. The Supreme Court realised this and rejected the decision,” he said.

The cleric said that the Muslim community shouldn’t hide its belief and identity for any reason and should wear it on their sleeves. He added that the impact of the Apex Court order would be realized in toto only when the traders from the community run their businesses with their identity intact.

“I believe that there is no need for Muslims to hide their names, faces, or ways. A Muslim should look like a Muslim. If someone is hiding their identity for business or out of fear, I think it shows a weakness in faith. After the Supreme Court's decision, I want to see if those who started putting nameplates after the government directive, also display their names now. Muslims should proudly say that they are Muslims and Indians,” he stated.

The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments had issued a directive to the dhabas, food outlets and kiosks to display the names of their owners and staff along the Kanwar Yatra route to avoid ‘confusion’ among the Yatris. The directive was reportedly meant to respect the dietary preferences of the Hindu pilgrims along the way but the Opposition parties created a furore over the ‘communal’ order and moved the Supreme Court. The latter stayed the directive while accepting the Opposition’s claim that this may lead to stigmatisation of certain groups.

Speaking to IANS, Tauqeer Raza had a message for those intolerant of Muslim practices as he sought to draw a parallel between the two religions and reasoned why the two should be more accommodating and considerate of each other.

“Five minutes of Azaan bothers you, ten minutes of prayer (inside or outside a mosque) bothers you but a whole month of Kanwar Yatra, during which roads are blocked, doesn't bother you," said the Muslim cleric, who is also the religious leader of the Bareilvi sect of Sunni Muslims.

