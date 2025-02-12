Music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to debut in Malayalam cinema; Trio to score music for a Malayalam film!

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is to make its debut in Malayalam cinema by scoring music for a high-energy, action-packed Malayalam film that will deal with wrestling.

Produced by Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ritesh Ramakrishnan and Shihan Shoukath, this ambitious project is being backed by Reel World Entertainment, a collaboration between the globally renowned Transworld Group and the creative force of Lensman Group.

At the helm is debut director Adhvaith Nayar, who, alongside Sanoop Thykkudam, has crafted a story that promises to be as intense as it is groundbreaking.

Filmmaker Shihan Shoukath says, "Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s entry into Malayalam cinema is nothing short of historic. Their music has shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for decades, and now, they bring their brilliance to a film unlike any other—high-energy, action-packed, and deeply rooted in the world of wrestling. This is more than just a film; it's a spectacle in the making, and their soundtrack will play a crucial role in bringing this vision to life. Audiences can expect a sonic experience that blends power, emotion, and adrenaline, setting a new benchmark for music in Malayalam cinema."

The film is already making waves in industry circles, and while the official cast remains a closely guarded secret, whispers suggest it features a stellar ensemble unlike anything seen before.

The trio is known for crafting unforgettable soundtracks across industries and industry pundits and film critics along with fans are eager to find out what kind of musical magic they will bring to a story built on adrenaline and combat.

Meanwhile, sources claim that shooting for the film is bound to begin in May 2025, setting the stage for what could be a game-changer in Indian cinema.

-IANS

