Murshidabad violence: Officers of two police stations replaced

Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) The in-charges of Suti and Samserganj Police stations in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the pockets which were affected most due to violence over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, have been replaced on Thursday.

“The decision had been taken because areas under the jurisdiction of both these police stations were the worst affected. Of the three violence-related deaths, two were reported from Samserganj and one from Suti. It was decided that both police stations will be headed by more experienced and higher-ranking officers,” said a senior official of the district police.

Sources said that the main complaint against previous in-charges of these two police stations was intelligence failure in advance anticipation that the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act would take such a violent shape.

However, the state police had not made it clear whether the removal of the two officers was because of the complaints of intelligence failures against them, as their transfers have been described as “routine ones.”

However, a senior official of the state police has already confirmed on Thursday that the complaints of intelligence failure are being reviewed.

The state police said that since both the police stations have been upgraded, their previous in-charges, who were in the ranks of sub-inspectors, had to be replaced.

The two new inspectors-in-charge are Subrata Ghosh for Samserganj Police Station and Supriya Ranjan Maji for Suti Police Station, both inspectors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.