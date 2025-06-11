Murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi brought at Guwahati airport en route to Shillong

Guwahati, June 11 (IANS) The accused persons in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is the main accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, arrived at the Guwahati airport late on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused persons were brought here under the custody of Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) team.

There was tight security at the airport before the murder accused reached the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport in Guwahati.

Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi out of the airport through the cargo gate to avoid the attention of media persons.

The SIT team along with the accused persons, including Sonam Raghuvanshi headed towards Shillong in Meghalaya.

All the accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, would be produced before a court here on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

The SIT team will recreate the crime scene with Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused persons, sources said.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Syiem, said that Meghalaya Police has got six days transit remand for the accused persons arrested in Madhya Pradesh and three days transit remand for the accused persons arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that the Meghalaya Police's Indore party would leave on Wednesday morning and the main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi reached Shillong late on Tuesday night.

"After various levels of examination and completion of necessary formalities, all the accused would be taken to the crime spot for reconstruction of the crime," the district police chief told the media.

The Meghalaya Police named the entire operation as 'Operation Honeymoon'.

The IPS officer said that the police are building a watertight case against all the accused persons as they have strong evidence and the case would be charge sheeted soon.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested by the SIT of the Meghalaya Police on Monday after she voluntarily surrendered at the Nanganj police station in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A separate SIT team, which is making a preliminary investigation in Indore, would be bringing the other accused persons in the case -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) and Anand Singh Kurmi (23) on Wednesday to Shillong.

Another police official said that the SIT has not yet decided on how many days it would seek custody of the accused from the court.

Stating that Meghalaya Police was under tremendous pressure to solve the murder case, the Superintendent of Police said that after the recovery of the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi on June 2, the SIT was formed and the investigation started.

Within seven days, two Meghalaya Police teams were sent to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"With the support of the police in the two states, we were able to arrest all the accused involved in the pre-planned crime," the police official said.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and arrived in Shillong on May 20 for their honeymoon.

