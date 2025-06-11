Mamata’s regime in Bengal will be remembered for scams and atrocities on women: Bhupender Yadav

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be remembered for its multiple areas of corruption, teachers’ recruitment scam, and atrocities on women like that in Sandeshkhali, said the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav here on Tuesday.

“Besides corruption, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government will also be remembered for massive siphoning of central funds under various centrally sponsored schemes. The CAG reports say that utilization certificates for projects worth Rs 2,00,000 crore in West Bengal have not been furnished. Where did this money?” Yadav said while interacting with the media persons on Tuesday.

He also accused the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of helping illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh in settling down in West Bengal. Even the state government is creating blockades for the central forces in identifying these illegal infiltrators and taking action against them,” Yadav said.

Citing the example of Sandeshkhali, Yadav said that it is most unfortunate that in a state which is headed by a woman Chief Minister, the women had to face such shameful atrocities for such a long time.

He also cited the example of police inaction at the minority-dominated Murshidabad district in West Bengal where communal violence and a riot-like situation broke out in April this year after protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

“This government remains inactive when women face such atrocities. This state government remains silent where are burnt and vandalised,” Yadav said.

He also claimed that when the Narendra Modi-led Union government attempted to shower welfare projects for the people of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government blocked that. He cites the example of how the Ayushman Bharat scheme could not be implemented in West Bengal because of the objection from the state government.

