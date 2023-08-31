Municipal recruitment case: Bengal minister skips CBI summons, says yet to receive formal notice

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) West Bengal Fire Service Minister Sujit Bose, who was to be present at the CBI here on Thursday morning in connection with the multi-crore cash for municipalities job case, skipped the summons citing non-receipt of a formal notice.

“Let me receive a formal notice on this count first and only then will I be able to decide on the next course of action. Am not scared of facing any investigation. If necessary, I will go to the central agency office and answer the queries. But since I have not received any such notice from the CBI as yet, there was no question of going to its office today,” Bose told news persons this afternoon.

Last week, the CBI claimed to have sent the notice to Bose asking him to be present at the Nizam Palace office by 11 a.m. on August 31.

Even Bose had said that he would be present at the CBI office in scheduled time unless he is tied-up with any disaster-related pre-occupation as the state fire services minister.

He has been summoned by the CBI sleuths to question him on his role in the recruitment process in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) as an erstwhile deputy chairman of Dum Dum (South) municipality.

Bose, also the chief of a community Durga Puja in northern outskirts of Kolkata, is the first member of the West Bengal cabinet to be summoned by CBI in connection with the municipalities’ recruitment scam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.