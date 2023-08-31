All smart city projects to be completed by June 2024, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said all smart city projects will be completed by June 2024.

He also informed that all the projects are being monitored by the officials concerned.

"All smart city projects will be completed by June 2024," Puri said while addressing a Press conference here, adding top officials are monitoring all the projects on a real time basis.

Talking about bottlenecks in implementation of the projects, the Minister said, "All these schemes come under cooperative federalism. It's under the State subject. We incentivise and they cooperate. At the end of the day, we need their cooperation."

Puri further said, "Light House Projects, most of the projects are doing well , one or two, they may have local problem. Where we see difficulties, we gently push them along."

