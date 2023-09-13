Mumbai man befriends divorcee on social media, cheats her of Rs 45 lakh

Navi Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) A Mumbai businessman allegedly befriended a divorced woman on a social media platform and then cheated her of cash and jewellery amounting to around Rs 45 lakh, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused from Colaba in south Mumbai, was identified as Tulsidas Jadhav, 42, and he has been arrested in another case by Bhandup Police Station, said Navi Mumbai's Sanpada Police Station Senior Police Inspector Pramod Bhosale.

According to a complaint lodged by the 55-year-old victim and resident of Sanpada, Jadhav and she became friends on a social media platform and then he started visiting her home in Navi Mumbai.

The woman, who has a son from her previous marriage, subsequently tied the knot with Jadhav, unaware that he was already married.

Later, Jadhav started abusing and beating her, demanded money or threatened to kill her son and allegedly extorted over Rs 35 lakh in cash and the rest in gold jewellery from her.

"We have registered a case against Jadhav. He has not yet been arrested, but we have learnt that he was earlier nabbed by the Bhandup Police (Mumbai) and we are investigating further," Sr. PI Bhosale told IANS.

Jadhav has been charged under various IPC sections pertaining to criminal intimidation, breach of trust, causing hurt, marrying again during the lifetime of a husband/wife, etc.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.