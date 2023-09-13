Ashtadigbandhanam Trailer Released, Film To Be Released On September 22

'Ashtadigbandhanam' will be hitting the screens on September 22. Its trailer was today released in the presence of director Sai Rajesh of 'Baby' fame. The crime thriller is directed by Baba PR. Producer Manoj Kumar Aggarwal said that the movie has been made to entertain the audience.

Surya Bharat Chandra has a suspenseful and intriguing role. Vishika Kota, Vishwendar Reddy and others are playing crucial roles.

After watching the film's trailer, Sai Rajesh said that the film seems to possess many elements that can arrest the audience throughout the running time. Director Baba PR has mixed elements like action and crim with thrills. "This film is like a puzzle. This is a screenplay-based movie," the director said.

The film has different songs from Kasarla Shyam and Purnachary, the well-known lyricists. Jackson Vijayan's music was lauded by guests and the film's core team. Action directors Ram Kishan and Shankar Uyyala were also praised on the occasion.