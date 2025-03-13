Mumbai: Farmers protest against Rs 86,300 crore Shaktipeeth Highway project

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) A large number of farmers from 12 districts to be affected by the Rs 86,300 crore Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Highway gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday to oppose the project.

They unanimously declared that officials would not be allowed to enter for land measurement for the purpose of acquisition.

Farmers from 12 districts of Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Wardha, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Dharashiv and Latur protested demanding the cancellation of the Shaktipeeth highway. From farmer organisations to legislators and from opposition to ruling parties extended support to the protest.

NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil said, "The government is building this road without any demand from a single farmer. The government has adopted this new way to raise party funds and way of feeding contractors by putting the burden of it on all of us. We will take the initiative only if you, the farmers, are going to oppose this."

Congress MLC Satej Patil said, "This highway is being made for contractors. This government is doing the work that only the contractor wants."

Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti said, "A parallel road from Nagpur to Ratnagiri is in existence even today. But the traffic on this road is so sparse that it is running in losses. At a time when one kilometre of road costs Rs 35 crore, Shaktipeeth Road will cost Rs 107 crore. At a time when state government is reeling under debt, this project will further add the burden."

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve played a video clip of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech in Kolhapur. "He had said in a public speech that he would abolish the Shakti Peeth. So if it is not abolished now, then Fadnavis is not listening to you," Danve taunted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In order to further step up the fight against the Shakti Peeth Highway, a decision has been taken to hold a gathering in Latur on April 8. It was also decided to hold gatherings in every district, conduct house-to-house marches to demand answers from local representatives and ministers and put up black flags in the fields to protest the government's decision.

Wednesday’s agitation comes two days after Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech said that the land acquisition process for the Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Highway covering a length of 760 km is in progress.

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, who comes from Kolhapur district where a section of the farming community along with those from Sangli district are opposing the project, said that the government has an open mind to address their concerns saying that the government is providing the higher compensation to the affected farmers.

