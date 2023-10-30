Multinational collaborative frameworks needed to tackle maritime challenges: Rajnath (Lead)

Panaji, Oct 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that there is a need to establish multinational collaborative mitigation frameworks in the Indian Ocean Region to effectively tackle common maritime challenges.

Rajnath Singh was speaking during the fourth edition of Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC).

“There is a need to establish multinational collaborative mitigation frameworks in the Indian Ocean Region to effectively tackle common maritime challenges such as climate change, piracy, terrorism, drug-trafficking, overfishing and freedom of commerce on high seas,” he said.

“A free, open and rule-based maritime order is a priority for all of us. ‘Might is right’ has no place in such a maritime order. Adherence to international laws and agreements must be our lodestar. Our narrow immediate interests may tempt us to flout or disregard the well-established international law, but doing so would lead to the breakdown of our civilised maritime relations,” he said.

He said that the fair rules of engagement are crucial for fostering collaboration and ensuring that no single country dominates others in a hegemonic manner.

Speaking over the issue of climate change, he said that the collaborative mitigation framework can involve the countries working together to reduce carbon emissions and transition to sustainable practices.

Rajnath Singh also referred to Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, a challenge which relates to resource over-exploitation.

“IUU fishing endangers ocean ecosystems and sustainable fisheries. It also threatens our economic security, regional and global food security. A multinational collaborative effort for compilation and sharing of surveillance data is the need of the hour,” he said.

