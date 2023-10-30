Cops arrest three drugs peddlers with amphetamine worth over Rs 30 L in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested three drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, for supplying banned narcotics substances in the national Capital, an officer said on Monday, adding that they have also recovered 200 grams of fine-quality amphetamine worth over Rs 30 lakh from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Odinaka Emelirou (36), Julius Njoku (46), both Nigerian nationals and Himanshu Chauhan (40), a resident of Uttam Nagar.

According to police, recently, a specific input was received by the team regarding the selling of illegal drugs at C-Block, Sewak Park, Uttam Nagar.

“The team reached the location of the drop and a trap was laid. After some time one foreigner came on a scooty and stopped in front of the house at C-Block. Subsequently, two persons came out of the house to speak to him. At the instance of the informer all the three accused were overpowered and apprehended by the team,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

On interrogation, they disclosed their identities as Odinaka, Julius and Himanshu.

“A white polythene bag containing a white coloured substance weighing 200 grams was recovered from their possession. Upon being tested it was found to be Amphetamine, worth over Rs 34 lakh,” said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.