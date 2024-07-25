MUDA scam: K'taka CM can't 'defend' himself, says State BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not in a position to defend himself in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Speaking on the sidelines of the night-long protest by BJP legislators inside the Assembly on Wednesday, the State BJP President claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed outrage against his party MLAs and Ministers for not coming to his defence in connection with the MUDA scam.

"There is a situation where ruling party MLAs are not coming to help CM Siddaramaiah. If CM Siddaramaiah is honest, we are urging that a CBI probe be conducted into the MUDA scam. The state government wanted to rein in the ED but got rebuked by the High Court," he said.

"I appeal to CM Siddaramaiah that his government has committed numerous sins. The countdown has begun, and we don't know when he will submit his resignation. We will also protest in this regard and discuss it further," he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who proudly claims to be the leader of Backward Classes, Dalits and minorities, has shown little concern for them after coming to power in the state.

The Congress government, led by CM Siddaramaiah, is involved in looting Rs 187 crore in connection with the Tribal Welfare Board scam.

"In Mysuru, land valued at thousands of crores, nearly 4,000 sites, were allotted to his supporters, stooges, relatives, and his wife by violating all rules. By this, CM Siddaramaiah has done injustice to the poor and middle class" said State BJP President Vijayendra.

The Congress government prevented the protest march by the BJP and JD(S) legislators from Bengaluru to Mysuru condemning the MUDA scam.

"You don't even allow us to discuss the MUDA scam in both Houses of the Assembly. State Law Minister H.K. Patil asks us to submit our grievances to the Inquiry Commission. At that point, CM Siddaramaiah was present in the House. He should have agreed to the debate and challenged us," he added.

"However, CM Siddaramaiah remained silent on the MUDA scam. The CM seems to be under pressure because of his involvement in scams. The Tribal Welfare Board scam would not have happened without the collusion of the CM since he is in charge of the State Finance Ministry," said State BJP President Vijayendra.

