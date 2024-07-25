'Give us the tools, we will finish the job', says Netanyahu to US lawmakers

Washington, July 24 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday told US lawmakers in a joint meeting of Congress that he was confident of securing the release of all hostages from Hamas's captivity and said "give us the tools and we will finish the job".

Netanyahu spoke, to repeated applause, reached out to both Republicans and Democrats and thanked US President Joe Biden for his steadfast support and former President Donald Trump for brokering the Abrahamic Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in 2020.

He spoke to repeated applause, especially from Republican lawmakers.

Many Democrats skipped the meeting in protest and thousands of people protested against his visit outside the US Congress.

"As we speak, we're actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure their release," Netanyahu said, referring to talks on," the Prime Minister said of the efforts underway to release the hostages.

One hostage who was recently freed from her captors in an operation by Israeli forces was in the visitors' gallery with the Prime Minister's wife, Sarah Netanyahu. Other guests of Prime Minister Netanyahu in the gallery were Israeli military personnel who fought the Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack.

This was Prime Minister Netanyahu's fourth address to the US Congress and he is a keen observer of US politics.

"I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel," Netanyahu said.

"And I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next President, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East."

Netanyahu sought to explain to the lawmakers that Israel's war with Hamas is not just Israel's war.

"My friends, if you remember one thing, one thing from this speech, remember this," Netanyahu said.

"Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight. And our victory will be your victory."

He defended the war in Gaza and said: "If there are Palestinians in Gaza who aren't getting enough food, it's not because Israel is blocking it, it's because Hamas is stealing it."

