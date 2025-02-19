MUDA case: Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna slams Lokayukta over clean chit to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Hours after the Karnataka Lokayukta gave a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members in connection with the MUDA land scam case, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna on Wednesday said that the officials of Lokayukta have 'sold their souls to the political leaders'.

Speaking to the media, Snehamayi Krishna said: “While serving the notice, the Lokayukta also stated that they are submitting a ‘B report’ due to a lack of evidence. I will challenge this in court.

"It's now proven - the doubts I had about the Lokayukta were justified. The Lokayukta officials have behaved as if they have sold their souls to political leaders. Despite submitting all the required documents, the Lokayukta Police have issued a notice stating that they are filing a ‘B report,’ claiming there is no evidence against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy, and land owner J. Devaraj."

Krishna, criticising the Lokayukta decision, said: "The people of the state must question this decision. If I fail to prove the allegations I made against Siddaramaiah, I will not be Snehamayi Krishna. Even someone with a high school education, like me, can understand the truth—yet officials claim there is no evidence. I have provided all the necessary documents against all four accused, yet the Lokayukta is submitting a ‘B report.

"I challenge the Chief Minister... if he has the guts, let him publicly disclose the allotments made under the 50:50 ratio. Can he show the people of the state that such a rule exists? If he proves it, I am ready to go to jail. The people of the state must question both the Chief Minister and the Lokayukta officials. If they have any morals, they must prove their claims."

Krishna further claimed that CM Siddaramaiah has not only used his influence in this case but also committed a crime and accumulated property illegally.

"I have submitted all the necessary documents—any investigative agency can verify them. How can the final report be submitted before the investigation is even completed? There are guidelines set by the Honorable Supreme Court, yet they are being ignored. The officials should be ashamed of submitting a ‘B report’ before completing the investigation. Do they really need an IPS degree to understand this? What is the meaning of IPS if they act like this?

"As a common man, I state that under Section 173 of the CrPC, only a report can be submitted after a full investigation. This is not a final report—it is an interim report. I will expose these officials in court and prove my case. Those who have studied IPS are misleading the people and deceiving the truth," he stated.

Speaking further, Snehamayi Krishna said: "The Lokayukta has stated that I can challenge this in court within a week, but I am confident that I will get more time in court. I will submit whatever is required—that is not a big deal. I will prove my allegations and make the people of the state understand the truth: how officials, who are paid with taxpayers' money, are misusing their positions by allocating public resources to politicians.

“This is nothing but an attempt to shield the accused. How can such a report be filed before the investigation is complete? It proves that they are protecting the accused. The law clearly states that only a full investigation report can be submitted, as per Supreme Court guidelines. They have not even specified which documents are missing. They must clarify whether the land was allotted under the 50:50 ratio and whether it was done as per legal norms. It is their responsibility to answer this."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members have been given a clean chit by the Karnataka Lokayukta in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

CM Siddaramaiah was named as 'Accused No. 1', his wife B.M. Parvathi as 'Accused No. 2', and his brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy as 'Accused No. 3'.

A landowner, J. Devaraju, was named as 'Accused No. 4'.

It was alleged that CM Siddaramaiah fraudulently secured the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA in his wife’s name in exchange for the acquisition of 3.16 acres of land.

The Karnataka Lokayukta, which investigated the matter, has issued a clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah and the other accused.

This was conveyed in a notice to the petitioner, Snehamayi Krishna, on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta has instructed Snehamayi Krishna to approach the magistrate within a week of receiving the notice if he wishes to oppose the findings.

Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh stated in the notice that the investigation concluded the case was of a civil nature and not fit for criminal investigation.

The charges were found to be either based on a misconception or a misunderstanding of the law, and no action could be initiated.

The notice further specified that no evidence was found against CM Siddaramaiah and the other accused as the fourth point.

The notice also stated that the charges against Accused Nos. 1 to 4 in the MUDA case were unproven due to a lack of evidence. The final report has been accepted by the court.

