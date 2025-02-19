Himanshu Malhotra on being a part of 'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath': I had to learn to fight with two swords

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Himanshu Malhotra will be seen portraying the character of Rasool Khan in the much-anticipated drama, "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath". In order to prepare for his role, he had to undergo rigorous physical training to embody the fierce commander of the invading army.

Shedding light on his preparation for the role, Himanshu Malhotra stated, “To play Rasool, I learned dual-sword combat because he’s ambidextrous. Fighting with both hands simultaneously was challenging but rewarding."

Himanshu Malhotra also trained in horse riding and calisthenics to achieve the agility of a warrior.

According to him, the character’s silence and gravitas added another layer of complexity. The actor revealed, “Rasool doesn’t speak much, but his silence carries weight. It was crucial to let his emotions show through subtle expressions."

Himanshu Malhotra further shared that the action sequences of the drama, especially the pre-climactic Shivratri war, were physically taxing. He recalled, “We shot for seven consecutive nights in freezing cold, but the camaraderie on set made it manageable."

For Himanshu Malhotra "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath" is not just a film, it is a homage to the unsung heroes of history, “This story is about bravery, loyalty, and sacrifice. It’s a tale that needed to be told."

Prior to this, Sooraj Pancholi who plays Veer Hamirji Gohil in "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath" also opened up about his intense prep for the movie. Sooraj Pancholi said, “This role pushed me beyond my limits. I had to build strength, agility, and resilience, just like the warriors of that time. The sword fighting was particularly challenging, learning different combat techniques while maintaining the authenticity of Hamirji Gohil’s battle style. It was all a rewarding experience.”

Sooraj Pancholi also followed a strict fitness regimen, focusing on strength and agility to perform high-octane action sequences with authenticity.

Directed by Prince Dhiman, "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath' is set to hit theaters on March 14, 2025.

