Mrunal Thakur took less than a moment to say 'yes' for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made a special appearance in Nag Ashwin’s directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD', was quick to accept the offer to be part of the film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

"When I was approached for 'Kalki,' I didn’t even take a moment to say yes,” Mrunal said.

The actress has previously worked with the producers of the film -- Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt in the film 'Sita Ramam', which turned out to be a box-office success.

“I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in 'Sita Ramam' made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of,” she said.

Set in the post-apocalyptic world of 2898 AD, the film is inspired by Hindu scriptures. Released on June 27, the film is said to revolve around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu.

Talking about Mrunal, who started her career with her work on television shows such as 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan' and 'Kumkum Bhagya', made her debut in cinema with Tabrez Noorani’s “Love Sonia” in 2018.

A year later she starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film 'Super 30' and 'Batla House' with John Abraham, both biographicals. She was appreciated for her work in the 'Sita Ramam’ alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

She was last seen in the romantic action drama 'The Family Star' by Parasuram. It also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. She will next be seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' directed by Navjot Gulati.

The film, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz, reportedly tells the story of a girl named Pooja who is being stalked by an unidentified admirer.

