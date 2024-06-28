Lakers draft Lebron's son Bronny James to form first active father-son duo in NBA history

New York, June 28 (IANS) Following weeks of anticipation, 19-year-old Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the NBA draft, forming the league’s first active father and son duo.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion nearing the end of his career, could potentially share the court with his son next season.

The move is of great significance as the league has never seen a father-son duo share the court together. It is also a testament to Lebron’s longevity and legacy in the league as he has been dominating the game ever since his debut in the 2003/04 season.

The 20 time all-star posted a series of photos with his son following the announcement. "Legacy!!," read the caption on Instagram.

Bronny faced a health scare last July when a cardiac arrest revealed a congenital heart defect. Fortunately, he received clearance to resume playing in November.

While Bronny might not be a starter in his rookie season, the chance of seeing him alongside his legendary father has basketball fans excited to the core.

The 39-year-old LeBron, has the option to become a free agent this summer. While he hasn't officially declared his intentions, comments made in 2022 hinting at playing his "last year with my son" suggest a strong possibility of him remaining with the Lakers.

