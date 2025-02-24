Mrunal Thakur pens a special birthday wish for her ‘Hi Nanna’ co-star Nani

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur penned a special birthday post for the Southern actor Nani as he turned 41 on February 24, 2025.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Nani amidst a beautiful landscape. The diva was heard calling out to him, "Hi Nanna", while, Nani responded with "Hi"

"Happy Birthday to the kindest, most fun, and hard-working man I know! It was an absolute delight to work with you on Hi Nanna! Wishing you all the very best and a year filled with blockbusters! Laoding....@nameisnani", Mrunal Thakur penned a birthday wish.

Mrunal Thakur and Nani shared the screen in the 2023 Telugu romantic entertainer "Hi Nanna".

Made under the direction of Shouryuv, the film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. They find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

Produced by Vyra Entertainments, the project also stars Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Nassar, Angad Bedi, Shilpa Tulaskar, Viraj Ashwin, Drishty Talwar, and Myra Khanna in prominent roles.

Released on December 7, 2023, "Hi Nanna" turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

Up next, Mrunal Thakur will be a part of the much-awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”. She will be seen romancing Ajay Devgn in her next. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has financed the drama under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. "Son of Sardaar 2" also stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. The project is expected to be set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Bihari and Punjabi dons.

The second installment in the franchise is expected to be released in the theatres on 25th July 2025.

Additionally, Mrunal Thakur also has "Dacoit", opposite Adivi Sesh in her kitty.

