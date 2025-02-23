Mrunal Thakur has a huge fangirl moment with Papon

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur recently had a fangirl moment with singer Papon. Revealing the same on her Instagram, the 'Sita Ramam' actress dropped a short clip of herself from the car.

Mrunal Thakur shared that she met Papon during a flight. She added that she has been grooving on Papon's "Kyon" track from "Barfi", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

"Met Papon sir on the plane and I had such a fan girl moment! I feel so silly for not taking a pic! Only singing this song in my mind! @paponmusic sir you're a Magician", Mrunal Thakur penned in the caption.

Prior to this, Mrunal Thakur gave her fans a sneak peek into her shoot diaries. She dropped a short video from the sets of her next on Instagram.

Dressed as a beautiful traditional Maharashtrian bride, she captioned the post, "When you get to know it is the last shot of the day!" However, it is not clear which project she is currently working on.

Going by the reports, Mrunal Thakur is busy with her film "Dacoit", where she will be seen opposite Adivi Sesh. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie is believed to share the tale of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

Before that, Mrunal Thakur shared her experience of watching Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" in theatre on social media. The 'Jersey' actress who went to watch the film with her father penned on Instagram, "I just watched #Emergency in theaters with my father, and I’m still reeling from the experience! As a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, I’ve been eagerly awaiting to witness this film on big screens and IT WAS A MASTERPIECE."

Praising Kangana Ranaut, she wrote, "From Gangster to Queen to Tanu weds Manu to Manikarnika, Thalaivi and now Emergency, Kangana has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired me with her incredible talent. This film is no exception - the attention to detail, the camera work, the costumes, and the performances are all top-notch!"

