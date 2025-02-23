Celina Jaitly shares a glimpse of her favorite winter activity

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Celina Jaitly used social media to share a glimpse of her favorite winter activity with her kids. The "Thank You" actress posted a video of herself having a blast while snowboarding.

We can also hear one of Celina Jaitly's sons cheering his mother. The post further included a heartfelt note that read, "In life’s ups and downs my children keep me going… This is our favorite winter activity and a fun way to burn calories and build leg muscle climbing up the slope after sledding. The best part is that it’s all in the backyard so no excuses !!! #bobfahren."

In the meantime, after spending around 14 years overseas, Celina Jaitly recently returned to Mumbai for work. She took to her IG and posted a photo of herself wearing a black top and blue ripped jeans.

She further penned a note, sharing her thoughts on the quirky change in accents experienced by many desis during short overseas trips.

Celina Jaitly penned, “#expatwoman English Babu Desi Mem: 14 years overseas travelling back to #aamchimumbai only for work…It’s hilarious how many fellow desis go on a four-day holiday and return with a full-blown accent—like they spent years at Oxford or chilling in New York. Meanwhile, despite being an expat woman for the last 14 years in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe, my English accent still hasn’t changed!”

The stunner further added, “In fact, speaking German as my first language in Austria has only made my English worse. Now, coming back to Mumbai, I hear my friends sounding like English news broadcasters, and I can’t help but wonder—where did I go wrong?. Clearly, my ascent to a fancy accent didn’t go well… instead, I just tripped over grammar and landed in the land of What-did-you-just-say?.”

However, it is still not clear what the actress is working on.

Celina Jaitly last appeared in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's 2020 short film “Seasons Greetings".

