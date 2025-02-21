Mrunal gives a sneak peek into the final shot of the day

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur gave her InstaFam an insight into her shoot diaries. Taking to her official Instagram, the 'Sita Ramam' actress dropped a video from the sets of her next.

The stunner was a sight to behold as a traditional Maharashtrian bride in a red saree. She captioned the post, "When you get to know it is the last shot of the day!" While the diva is reportedly shooting for her next, it is not clear which project she is currently working on.

If the reports are to be believed, Mrunal Thakur is presently busy with her film "Dacoit", opposite Adivi Sesh. The movie will be directed by Shaneil Deo, who has also co-written the screenplay with Adivi Sesh.

"Dacoit" is believed to share the tale of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

Aside from making films, Mrunal Thakur also loves to watch good content. She recently used social media to share her experience of watching Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" in theatre. The 'Sita Ramam' actress who went to watch the film with her father wrote on IG, "I just watched #Emergency in theaters with my father, and I’m still reeling from the experience! As a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, I’ve been eagerly awaiting to witness this film on big screens and IT WAS A MASTERPIECE."

Showering praises on Kangana Ranaut, the fellow actress wrote, "From Gangster to Queen to Tanu weds Manu to Manikarnika, Thalaivi and now Emergency, Kangana has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired me with her incredible talent. This film is no exception - the attention to detail, the camera work, the costumes, and the performances are all top-notch!"

She added, "Kangana, you’ve outdone yourself as a Director! My favorite scene…The army officer’s poignant moment with the binoculars, transitioning to the other side of the river bank and capturing the emotion perfectly. The screenplay, dialogues, music, and editing are all seamless and engaging. Kangana, you’re not just an actor; you’re a true artist and inspiration. Your courage in taking on challenging roles is admirable, and your dedication to your craft is evident in every frame."

