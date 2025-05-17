MP: Two stabbed to death, enraged villagers stage Chakka Jam

Bhopal, May 17 (IANS) Two young men were brutally stabbed to death in Seoni, triggering outrage among their families and villagers of Parasapani village of Keolari police station area.

In a dramatic turn of events, enraged locals set a liquor shop ablaze and blocked Mandla Road in protest. The tense situation prompted the immediate intervention of senior police officers. The villagers staged Chhaka jam (road blockade), which lasted for approximately two hours.

Later, it was lifted following assurances from the authorities.

Talking to IANS, Additional Superintendent of Police GD Sharma confirmed that four suspects were involved in the crime and fled the scene immediately after committing the act.

When questioned about the motive behind the killings, Sharma said that it stemmed from an old rivalry but did not provide further details regarding the nature of the dispute.

The tragic incident occurred in Parasapani village of Keolari around 12:30 a.m. on Friday night, he said.

According to police, Aman Baghel (20) and Rupak Baghel (25) had travelled to Keolari when they were summoned by members of a local family to a temple.

However, the officers said they chanced upon to meet the accused. It was there that the two men were viciously attacked with knives. Among the accused were a father and his son, police said.

The injured victims were rushed to Keolari Hospital by local people for urgent medical attention. However, due to the severity of their injuries, doctors referred them to the District Hospital in Seoni, where both were pronounced dead. Their post-mortem examination was performed in Seoni on Saturday.

Keolari police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the double homicide.

“The family members of the victims have identified the criminal, and they will soon be brought before justice,” the police officer said.

Soon after the incident, family members and local residents rushed the victims to the hospital. One of the relatives of the victims claimed Aman had died on the spot, while Rupak succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

