Demi Lovato comes out in support of Chrissy Teigen after her alcohol confession

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has extended her support to Chrissy Teigen, after the latter spoke about her alcohol relapse.

Chrissy, 39, quit drinking in December 2020 after sharing her issues with alcohol but admitted in a new Instagram post she has recently “let it back into my life”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Demi was among the stars who reached out with words of encouragement. Demi, who has been open about her own addiction issues, commented, “Your honesty and vulnerability is so commendable. I learned it’s about progress, not perfection! You are doing amazing and I’m so very proud of you”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Chrissy’s husband John Legend, with whom she shares four children Luna, nine, and Miles, six, and Esti, two, and Wren, 22 months, also wrote, “Always proud of you”.

And, actress Jamie Pressly said, “I hear you loud and clear and I am proud of you and I love you old friend. Your pure and total honesty is a breath of fresh air always”.

While promoting her upcoming podcast interview with Holly Whitaker, the author of the book ‘Quit Like A Woman’ which helped Chrissy to get sober, Chrissy confessed she was drinking again.

She shared, “Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f****** beast that is alcohol. But to have to admit to all of you: I let it back into my life. to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply. I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am. The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing. I one hundred percent know I like me better sober”.

She further mentioned, “I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent p***** that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into eight and feeling like s***. I’m tired of throwing up on a Tuesday. I don’t wanna feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd. I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days. So your rational mind is probably like “OK THEN STOP, B****!” and god, do I f****** AGREE! “All I know is my relationship with the whole process of sobriety (and messing up) has changed for the better”.

“I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it. I guess my plan right now is to continue to be mindful of it. I can go to a concert sober and have the greatest time ever. I can avoid absinthe at the Ren Faire and be so absolutely full of joy. Photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that. But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be. Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all. Anyhow. This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you”, she added.

